JOSEPH — Issues stemming from old business that have been upgraded to new business are on the agenda for the Joseph City Council’s Thursday, March 2, meeting.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St., and by Zoom. Zoom meeting details are available on the city’s website.
Two items that have generated considerable discussion will be a review of a proposed transient merchant ordinance and a proposal by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
The ordinance has been a source of contention within the community. At $475 a year, some temporary businesses have objected to the licensing fee, saying it was too high. However, owners of brick-and-mortar businesses that pay taxes to provide services all year long have disagreed, saying the temporary fee was justified since transient merchants don’t have the expenses incurred by brick-and-mortar businesses.
As for law enforcement, the city is served by the Sheriff’s Office and by a code enforcement officer. The council in 2020 declined to renew its law enforcement contract with the county because, while sheriff’s deputies do patrol the area, enforcement of city codes gets little attention since the District Attorney’s office was too understaffed to prosecute such violations.
Recently, city officials have launched discussions about other law-enforcement options for Joseph, including the possibility of starting its own police department.
A new proposal from the sheriff is to be discussed Thursday.
Also on Thursday’s agenda, the council will consider:
• A partnership contract with the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.
• A proposed incentive for online utility bill payments.
• The allocation of fire funds from a budget meeting.
• A procedure for grants and donations from the city.
• A request from the Oregon High School Equestrian Team.
• A presentation on ongoing projects by Anderson Perry, the city engineer.
• Department reports.
Pending future agenda items include:
• Law enforcement options.
• Workforce housing and a possible task force in partnership with Wallowa Resources.
• The 2020 initiative approved by state voters authorizing the clinical use and production of the hallucinogen psilocybin. Wallowa County voters in 2022 passed a measure banning the use of psilocybin in unincorporated areas of the county, but the ban doesn't apply to incorporated cities such as Joseph.
• A citywide cleanup day.
