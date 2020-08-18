JOSEPH — A moment of silence and a tearful tribute to late Joseph City Councilor Richard Pointer turned an otherwise routine meeting, Thursday, Aug. 13, into an emotion-filled gathering outside the Community Center.
The meeting started with the moment of silence, but concluded with Councilor Lisa Collier’s tribute to Pointer, who died July 16 of COVID-19-related infirmities. Before she spoke, Collier brought an otherwise-empty chair to the spot where he would’ve normally sat.
“I kind of didn’t want to come tonight because we’re missing a really big part of our city council,” Collier said. “Thank you for taking a moment of silence with us. I think I can speak for a lot of people who are right here and say that the day Richard Pointer died was one of the worst days this year.”
She went on to tell a bit about Pointer.
“For those of you who did not know him, he was only a resident of Joseph for about two years,” she said. “But if you didn’t know that, you would think that he lived here his whole life. In his two years here, he was deep into the community. All of his favorite stories and all the places he would be surrounded City Hall and city council that he had a mad passion for.… He had a passion for his city council job.”
But Pointer’s passions went beyond city hall, she said.
“He loved driving a school bus for Joseph Charter School and loved those kids — and they were ‘his’ kids,” Collier said. “He loved Ember’s, and that’s no joke,” adding they carry a particular dish because it was one of his favorites.
“Of course, he loved his family and his church,” she said. “I just can’t say enough about the man. We lost an amazing man. We will all remember him. I put his chair back tonight because for us having our city council meeting outside, he would’ve just been tickled. He found joy in everything and he would’ve loved it. Richard, you will be greatly missed.”
Mayor Teresa Sajonia and others agreed.
“Volunteerism is huge in this community,” the mayor said. “It takes a special breed to stick with it and do it and do it the best you possibly can and not take it for granted, and Richard did not take it for granted. With that in mind, I hope we can find someone to step up and become a part of the community and continue to make it a positive place to be.”
Sajonia said she would soon post an opening to fill the remainder of Pointer’s term, which runs through 2022. She said applicants must file by 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at City Hall.
In another matter, the council heard a project update from Lucas Stangel, an engineer with Anderson Perry and Associates of Enterprise, on projects underway or proposed.
In addition to a paving project and the expansion of city utilities into the industrial zone on the north end of town, the major projects are a major upgrade on city water lines and a major upgrade to the waste treatment plant.
The first two, City Administrator Larry Braden said, are covered by grants. But the city will need to take on the cost of the water lines and wastewater plant. The water lines are expected to cost $1.8 million, while the wastewater treatment plant is expected to cost $3.8 million, he said.
Braden said the cost of the sewer and water projects should be covered by utility rate increases.
The current residential water bill of $37.60 a month and sewer bill of $36 a month will each have to be raised to $48.35 a month. Those increases are expected to be implemented at the conclusion of the two projects. The water lines are due to be replaced next year, so the water bill increase would be implemented in fall 2021. The sewer project is bigger, and would not be done until fall of 2023, at which time the sewer rate hike would be implemented.
