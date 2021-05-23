JOSEPH — Officials with the city of Joseph announced they will identify which members of the city council are on the receiving end of harassment allegations as well as recommendations for discipline.
The Joseph City Council meets Thursday, May 27, for another emergency session that comes in the wake of multiple allegations of council members harassing city employees. City hall sent out an agenda for the meeting Friday, May 21, that includes open and executive sessions. The regular meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, following an open budget hearing.
During the executive session, city attorney Wyatt Baum and interim City Administrator Brock Eckstein will discuss the allegations and make recommendations for punishment of councilors deemed guilty. An open session follows the closed-door meeting where the council can take action of the recommendations.
"By next Thursday, names will be released and recommendations for punishment will come from myself and the city attorney in open session," Eckstein said during an interview with the Wallowa County Chieftain on Thursday, May 20. "I can guarantee that for Thursday."
The allegations of harassment came to a head April 16 when former City Administrator/Recorder Larry Braden submitted his resignation citing "constant harassment by members of the current city council." That came on top of a similar allegation in March by city Parks Director Dennis Welch that led to him taking eight weeks off for health reasons related to the alleged harassment. Welch returned to work Sunday, May 16, after discussing the matter with Eckstein.
Braden speaks
The interim administrator spoke to the Chieftain the same day he talked to Braden to hear his side of the story. However, Eckstein said, Braden didn't get specific about the type of harassment or who he considered guilty.
"He loves the community; he loves everyone here; he wants his family to be able to walk down the street without any kind of harassment," Eckstein said. "He just wants to walk away from it."
Since Braden's resignation letter only mentioned harassment, it was not known if he considered it a legal issue or merely hassling. But Eckstein got a sense of what Braden meant.
"It was borderline more toward the legal level," Eckstein said Thursday. "Taking in his initial complaints today, he didn't really give a lot of clarification to the council or anyone, for that matter, on how he was harassed. All he gave was what was in his letter. To be honest, he didn't go much farther than that letter of resignation with me."
He said Braden doesn't appear to want the issue to devolve into mudslinging.
"He did not name names, and he won't," Eckstein said. "He just wants to find a peaceful resolution and walk away from the situation. My job, however, is to make sure this stuff never happens again. That's why I was brought in."
Investigation comes to head
But Eckstein's investigation has uncovered sufficient allegations to prompt the May 27 session with Baum.
"I do have enough situational evidence to proceed with an executive and open session with the city attorney," he said.
During this week's executive session, Eckstein said he anticipates discussion of particular council members — or the mayor — and their actions in relation to the alleged harassment. He and Baum expect to make recommendations as to punishment that the council must take action on in open session.
Possible punishments
"Obviously, we can't force anyone to resign, but we can make a strong recommendation," Eckstein said. "There can be things like censuring, restrict their right to vote, pull them off committees, you could lock them out of city hall — there's a couple different options, and I've seen about every one under the sun get exercised. … (The council is) going to have to decide on those recommendations."
Eckstein said he hopes the May 27 actions resolve — or begin to resolve — some of the issues that have plagued Joseph city government. He said he was pleased Welch felt his situation was resolved and a heavy burden had been lifted from City Administrative Assistant Jamie Collier, as well as city residents.
"I'm just implementing some tried-and-true systems that have worked for me over the past 10 years or so that have had a lot of success," he said. "Sometimes they're not always met with open optimism; it can be really hard for people accept change, and I get that. Sometimes I try to change things too fast, so I'm going to be patient and slowly integrate systems that have worked for me in the past."
Among those methods will be educational work sessions he hopes to hold with the council that will inform them about how they are allowed to interact with each other and with city employees.
"We understand this affects the public as much as it does the employees, so we want to be as clear and transparent as we can," Eckstein said. "At the same time, we want to maintain people's rights and privacy."
The May 27 executive session agenda includes the options to:
• Consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.
• Consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing.
• Consider information or records that are exempt by law from public inspection.
The open session agenda includes:
• Consideration of a severance agreement.
• Council decision on alleged violation of council rules.
• Public comment.
