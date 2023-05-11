JOSEPH — A public meeting to discuss the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year will be held by the Joseph City Council beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, according to a press release.

The meeting will be at the Joseph Community Events Center 102 E. First St. The public may attend in person or via Zoom. The Zoom contact details are available on the city's website.

