JOSEPH — The Technology Committee of the Joseph City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Joseph Community Events Center.
The meeting will be open to public comment beginning at 6 p.m. in the Northwest meeting room of the Events Center, located at 102 E. First St.
Committee members, including city Administrator Larry Braden and Councilwoman Kirsten Rohla, will discuss technology information with interested members of the public.
Due to COVID-19 Social distancing requirements, the maximum number of occupants for this meeting will be 10. A six-foot distancing requirement will be in effect for those not in the same household. For those wanting to provide input before the meeting please provide it before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Joseph City Hall, or email the City of Joseph at cityofjosephoregon@gmail.com or the city administrator directly at cityadcoj@gmail.com.
For questions regarding this meeting, call City Hall at 541-432-3832.
