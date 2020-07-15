JOSEPH — The city of Joseph has a few new people on board, having welcomed a new code enforcement officer, two new maintenance workers and a 6-year-old volunteer to help keep the city park free of trash and accompanying germs.
Enzo Braden, the elder son of City Administrator Larry Braden, asked to address the city council at its Thursday, July 9, meeting. Enzo asked Mayor Teresa Sajonia if he could serve as a volunteer to pick up trash at the park and otherwise help keep it clean.
"I just don't want anyone to get germs from the park," Enzo said.
"You just let us know whatever you need" to do the job, Sajonia told him.
After the meeting, the elder Braden said Enzo had become concerned that other children playing at the park might come in contact with the coronavirus and he wanted to do something to prevent that. Enzo asked his father if he could make the request of the council, which heartily applauded the young volunteer's eagerness to help.
In another matter, Braden introduced the city's new code enforcement officer, Christian Ambroson, to the council.
Ambroson's hiring comes on the heels of the city's June 4 decision to give Wallowa County 90 days' notice it was canceling its contract for law enforcement services. The city's chief complaint was the county was not enforcing city ordinances and codes. While the city wants to retain the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office for patrol services, the council decided it needed a more efficient way to enforce code and ordinance violations.
Braden said Ambroson, who has a law degree and is familiar with the legal system, will be the person to approach residents who appear to be in violation of city ordinances and attempt to resolve the violations.
"I just want to work with the people," Ambroson told the council.
If need be, he will be the one who issues citations. Such citations will be heard quarterly by a hearing officer, who has yet to be named.
Braden at last month's meeting said junk or wrecked vehicles or uncontrolled weeds and grass within city limits are the most common violations. Property owners have 10 days to remedy the problem. After that, the owner is fined $500 a day until remedied.
City officials emphasized last month they were satisfied with patrol services from the sheriff's office and hope to retain those services. The council said at Thursday's meeting that no progress toward renegotiating a contract for only police services had yet been made.
The council also approved five financial resolutions for the fiscal year that began July 1.
The major resolution was a doubling of the city's annual budget. This year's budget is more than $10 million, while the 2019-20 budget came in at just over $4.8 million.
Braden said the main reason for the sharp increase was a couple of large projects. This fall, the city will break ground on a new $3.5 million wastewater treatment plant. Also being done replacing old steel water lines with new ones made of synthetic materials. That project will cost between $1.3 million and $1.5 million, Braden said.
He said the city hopes to have the water lines done before winter weather sets in, or early spring at the latest.
Braden also reported the city has hired two new maintenance workers to help city gardener Judy Swank maintain the planter boxes around town. He also unveiled a new city logo that will appear on the city's website, city vehicles, equipment, uniforms and possibly some signage around town.
