JOSEPH — A call to artists is being issued for the annual Women’s Art Exhibit for 2023 at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, with a submission deadline of midnight Jan. 16, according to a press release.
The theme for Women’s History Month 2023 is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Artists are welcome to submit artwork that follows this theme, but this isn't required.
All forms of art will be accepted, including writing, poetry, multimedia, film, painting, collage, sculpture and more.
Email submissions to Dawn Norman at exhibits@josephy.org by the deadline. The email should contain the artist’s name, one digital image per artwork submitted at 300 dpi, the title of the artwork, medium, date completed and price. Use “Women’s Exhibit” in the subject line.
All work must be for sale. Commission for artists is 60% of the sales price.
On Jan. 24-25, artists will hear about works selected for the exhibit and will receive a loan agreement.
The final day for art drop-off is Feb. 28.
The opening reception will be Saturday, March 4, with the final day of the exhibit on April 3. Artists should pick up their works April 4.
Anyone with questions should contact Norman at 541-432-0505, ext. 1111, or by email at exhibits@josephy.org.
