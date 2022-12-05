JOSEPH — A call to artists is being issued for the annual Women’s Art Exhibit for 2023 at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, with a submission deadline of midnight Jan. 16, according to a press release.

The theme for Women’s History Month 2023 is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Artists are welcome to submit artwork that follows this theme, but this isn't required.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.