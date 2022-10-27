Josephy Center for Arts and Culture (teaser)

Josephy Center for Arts and Culture on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, celebrated its 10th anniversary as a nonprofit organization, with music, cake and dinner.

 Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — What began as a question of, “wouldn’t that building make a great art center?” became a reality, as a small group of dedicated volunteers and community members turned a log building on Main Street in Joseph into the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.

A decade later, to the day, on Friday, Oct. 21, the center celebrated its 10th anniversary as a nonprofit organization, with music, cake and dinner. More than 100 guests attended the gala event.

