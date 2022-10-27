JOSEPH — What began as a question of, “wouldn’t that building make a great art center?” became a reality, as a small group of dedicated volunteers and community members turned a log building on Main Street in Joseph into the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
A decade later, to the day, on Friday, Oct. 21, the center celebrated its 10th anniversary as a nonprofit organization, with music, cake and dinner. More than 100 guests attended the gala event.
It all began in 2009 when Rodd Ambroson suggested Joseph would benefit from having an arts center and that the vacant log building on Main Street would be a great location. Anne Stephens jumped on the idea and in 2012 purchased the building that houses the center.
“A lot of people donated to it,” Stephens said.
The building was originally in foreclosure, and the group made an offer that the bank accepted. Stephens has since been reimbursed for the purchase; the center was able to purchase the building from Stephens in 2021 after a successful capital campaign. The center now owns the building outright.
“It was a bit of a go at first,” Stephens said.
The furnace didn’t work and there were broken windows.
A lot has changed in 10 years. The staff has grown from two, to seven, with two interns and the budget has increased from approximately $27,000 to over $350,000.
“When I first started, there were exhibits and classes (but we realized) we needed to be more art focused, bringing to the forefront the work of local artists,” Cheryl North Coughlan, the executive director, said.
So that's what they did.
“The center started a youth art program and a ceramics program, and it grew from there with kids and adults," she said. "During COVID, we could still gather with masks on.”
In her opening remarks at the Oct. 21 event, Knoble, the president of the board of directors, thanked those who had been instrumental in the development of the center, including businesses, donors and foundations who provided funding. She listed the significant achievements of the center during the last decade, including the more than 600 youth and adult classes and workshops given to 8,000 participants, 96 exhibits featuring 194 artists, the more than 300 brown bag discussions and that the center has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors through its doors.
The Alvin and Betty Josephy Library of Western History and Culture is located at the center and is directed by Rich Wandschneider. Coughlan said the library is a “window between two cultures and focuses on the Nez Perce and how to bring them back.” She added that Wandschneider is a “walking encyclopedia of facts on regional history.”
As the center enters its next decade, there are plans for expansion. Coughlan mentioned plans for additional office and classroom space, an elevator, a ceramics studio and meeting space. Work is currently being done on the south side of the building including restaining and replacing logs that are water-damaged.
“I’m grateful for all the community support,” Coughlan said.
She said she would like feedback from the community as to what they would like to see at the center. People can email her at www.josephy.org, or Rich Wandschneider.
Stephens stressed that the center is a place for exhibits and shows, and a “gathering place for arts and culture.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.