JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph is replacing its exhibit director since Dawn Norman has resigned, Executive Director Cheryl North Coughlan said in a press release.

Norman, who has worked for the center for two years, resigned to spend more time with her husband and kids and to work with her husband starting a construction business.

