JOSEPH —The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture and the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center are two of 11 capital construction projects The Cultural Advocacy Coalition endorsed in Oregon to receive $9.5 million in Cultural Resources Economic Funds.
The coalition’s board of directors identified the most broadly supported and impactful projects recommended for funding, given limited state dollars, and urged Gov. Kate Brown to include these projects in the 2021-23 budget, which has to receive approval of the Legislature.
In June, the coalition issued a statewide call for capital construction proposals and received 44 submissions, which a subset of the coalition’s volunteer board reviewed. The board selected 26 submissions and meticulously reviewed the final applications resulting in the 11 endorsements.
“The organizations behind these projects have all demonstrated commitment and momentum in their endeavor and are ready to engage in the collective advocacy necessary for success of the entire slate,” said Isaac Marquez, Eugene Cultural Services director and chairman of the coalition’s capital construction committee.
The Maxville center requested $750,000 toward the preservation of the Maxville townsite with the estimated project cost totaling $2.5 million.
“The funding will be crucial to match additional funding to bring preservation back to the Maxville site,” said Gwendolyn Trice, executive director. “We have recently entered into a purchase agreement for 240 acres including the Maxville townsite. We have received multiple grants toward this work and will be campaigning for funds right away for the purchase of the site.”
Using its collections and the Maxville townsite itself, the center envisions more robust educational experiences with access and events for K-12 students and internships through Eastern Oregon University, as well as increased tourism activity. The organization has pledged to hire locally and partner with the community in rebuilding and relocating the historic lodge and in building a fence around the site.
The Josephy Center requested $600,000 for facility expansion and renovation with the estimated project cost totaling $1,892,330. The center is raising funds to purchase the building it is renting in downtown Joseph to secure a permanent home. A new facility will have an expanded ceramics studio, a dedicated space for Nez Perce education and artifacts and more.
“I am pretty excited about what it could mean for our county,” said Kellee Sheehy, development director.
The Americans for the Arts reported in its Arts & Economic Prosperity study that Oregon’s arts and culture sector contributed $687 million and 22,299 jobs to the state’s economy in 2015.
And the Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre in Baker City requested $295,000 toward the renovation of the iconic vaudeville Orpheum Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.