LA GRANDE — A small fire in the Jubilee Lake area, which started on Tuesday, Aug. 2, is now extinguished.

The Jubilee Fire, 18 miles north of Elgin, was reported at 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 2 and was contained and controlled by a fire crew sent by the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center at 5:59 p.m. The fire, one-tenth of an acre and human caused, was listed as out at 12:35 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Nobody was injured and no structures were threatened by the fire.

