LA GRANDE — A small fire in the Jubilee Lake area, which started on Tuesday, Aug. 2, is now extinguished.
The Jubilee Fire, 18 miles north of Elgin, was reported at 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 2 and was contained and controlled by a fire crew sent by the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center at 5:59 p.m. The fire, one-tenth of an acre and human caused, was listed as out at 12:35 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Nobody was injured and no structures were threatened by the fire.
A second Union County fire, which ignited this week and is listed on the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center’s website, is the Hay Stack Fire, 1 mile south of Cove. The fire, was reported at 2:46 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, and is now being monitored by the Cove Rural Fire Department, which initially contained it. The human-caused blaze involves a haystack that crews are monitoring and periodically adding water to as it smolders and burns itself out, according to Kenrik Neustel of the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center. There have been no injuries reported, Neustel said.
In Wallowa County, the Troy Road Fire, which is one-tenth of an acre, is now contained, according to Neustel. The fire, reported at 4:29 p.m. on July 31, was caused by human activity. It caused no injuries and threatened no strictures, Neustel said.
