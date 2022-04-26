LA GRANDE — A La Grande man who faces nearly 30 counts of sex crimes was arraigned Monday, April 25, in Union County Circuit Court.
Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers denied a request to reduce the $300,000 bail set for Joel Phoenix Rogers, 19, arrested on charges of 28 counts of sex crimes and two counts of strangulation.
Powers said he set bail at $300,000 based on criminal classification of the charges Rogers faces and their felony scale.
“I did not pull the number out of thin air,” the judge said during the hearing.
Rogers’ attorney, Jared Boyd, asked that the bail be reduced. He said there is no way that Rogers could afford the minimum of $30,000 he would need to make the 10% level needed for his release. People who are jailed after being arrested in Oregon can be released if they pay 10% of the bail set for them.
Boyd, in asking for reduced bail, added that Rogers previously has had no real criminal history and he has not had any contact with the victim in this case since Nov. 18, 2021.
Powers said it would be best not to lower the bail considering the serious nature of the charges and the possibility that Rogers, if convicted of just a few of the most serious charges he faces, will face extensive jail time.
Rogers will next appear in court on Monday, May 23, for a plea hearing.
Rogers, 19, was arrested by the La Grande Police on Friday, April 22 after a secret indictment warrant was released two days earlier and has been lodged in the Union County Jail since then.
Police booked Rogers in the Union County Jail on the following: three counts of first-degree rape; five counts of second-degree rape; two counts of strangulation; three counts of first-degree sex abuse; five counts of second-degree sex abuse; two counts of first-degree sodomy; four counts of luring a minor; four counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct; and two counts of attempted third-degree sodomy.
The state alleges Rogers committed the crimes between July 1 and Nov. 18, 2021, according to Union County Circuit Court documents. The victim was a juvenile.
