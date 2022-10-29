Judge Powers
Union County Circuit Judge Thomas B. Powers presides over arraignments in the county courthouse on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers issued an arrest warrant on Monday, Oct. 24, due to a probation violation, for a defendant who accepted a plea offer in connection to a July burglary and car chase out of Island City.

Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel requested Powers issue an arrest warrant for Jessica Spalinger after she failed to uphold requirements of her probation. Spalinger will be required to appear in court to explain why her probation should not be revoked.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

