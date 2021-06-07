WALLOWA — What has traditionally been a gathering on the campus of the Wallowa School, this summer’s Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp will be adapted to the world of online music instruction. The decision was made earlier in the year by board of directors of the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance after careful consideration regarding the health and safety of camp participants and the local community.
The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance in a press release said the board is excited about reenvisioning what the long-standing music camp could grow to be. A press release said organizers have been “busy crafting the best way to bring top-quality instruction in traditional string band music.”
The instructors who will be joining the online camp include Matt Bell, Stuart Mason, Andy Emert, Emily Muller-Cary, John Weed, Larry Chung, Carla Arnold and Alan Feves.
The virtual camp may not take place over the entire week, but there will be at three days of instruction and fiddle tunes community activities, Friday through Sunday, July 16-18, with a whopping 95 sessions to choose from.
All sessions will be held via Zoom. Registration is now open on the WVMA’s website. Mix and match session to your playing level and interest. Sign up for as few or as many as you like. The fee per session is $15.
For the full schedule and details, visit wvmusicalliance.org/wftc-2021-schedule.
