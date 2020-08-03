LA GRANDE — The National Weather Service in Pendleton reported temperatures at La Grande averaged slightly warmer than normal during the month of July.
The average temperature was 70.6 degrees, which was 1 degree above normal, according to the monthly climate summary from the Weather Service. High temperatures averaged 88.8 degrees, 3.4 degrees above normal. The highest was 102 degrees on July 31.
Low temperatures averaged 52.4 degrees, 1.4 degrees below normal. The lowest was 44 degrees on July 14.
Temperatures exceeded 90 degrees on 14 days and reached at least 100 on three days in July.
Precipitation totaled .07 inches during the month, which was .61 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch — was received on two days. The heaviest precipitation, .05 inches, was on the July 7.
Precipitation this year has reached 16.09 inches, which is 6.07 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at La Grande has been 19.18 inches, coming in at 4.18 inches above normal.
The outlook for August from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande during August are 85.7 degrees and normal lows are 52.4 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is .85 inches.
