LA GRANDE — A La Grande man accused of murder will soon face a Union County jury.
Ronald Lee is accused by the state of Oregon of killing his wife, Loretta Williams, in November 2018 at her home in Cove. The 74-year-old is facing charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while being held without bond in the Union County Jail. Lee has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Jury selection for Lee’s trial is set to begin Thursday, July 7. The jury will be selected from a pool of about 100 prospective jurors, according to the Union County Circuit Court. A date for the trial has not been set but it is expected to be completed by Aug. 5, said Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel.
Lee is being represented by Dean Gushwa, a Pendleton attorney. Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers will preside over the trial, which has previously been delayed several times. It was delayed once after Lee suffered a stroke while in custody in January 2020.
The co-defendant in the case is Steve Hamilton, 68, of La Grande, who is being charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Hamilton is also being held at the Union County Correctional Facility.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.