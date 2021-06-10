UNION — Kachira Phillips was crowned the 2021 Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Queen on Tuesday, June 8.
Phillips, 21, of North Powder, grew up going to the livestock show every year. After months of promoting her campaign on social media, posting fliers, mailing posters and advertising on radio stations, Phillips said she is ecstatic for the chance to be an ambassador for her community.
“Representing this area is representing my home,” she said. “I’ve lived here all 21 years of my life, and there’s no other place I’d rather be.”
As queen, Phillips’ responsibilities include attending other rodeos in the region and acting as an ambassador for the livestock show. She will interact with other rodeo queens and advocate for EOLS by taking part in parades and speaking at other community and promotional events.
This was Phillips’ second campaign for queen in two years — both her and runner-up Makenzie Polfer competed last year until COVID-19 forced the rodeo to be cancelled.
Candidates are judged based on three categories — speeches, horsemanship and rodeo ticket sales. Being a fourth-generation horse fanatic, Phillips said she believes rodeos are vital to keeping communities close-knit and educated.
“I am a thorough believer that agriculture is good in many many ways,” Phillips said. “I like knowing where my food comes from, I think it’s good to be in touch with the land and nature. Rodeos are really full of heritage and culture and that’s why I love it so much.”
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show President Dave Billings said that Phillips will be a major asset for the rodeo show in the coming year.
“She’ll do great. She’s a good person and I look forward to seeing her represent us this coming year,” he said.
Phillips is no stranger to rodeo royalty. In 2015, she helped fundraise for the Haines Stampede Rodeo, where she would be a princess the following year. In 2017, she served as the Baker County Fair and Panhandle Rodeo Queen, followed by her 2018 role of princess. In 2019, Phillips was named Grande Ronde Rodeo Queen.
“I’m feeling proud. She puts her mind to something and you don’t dare tell her no,” Phillips’ father, Bradley Phillips, said. “She’s got several years of experience, she knows what she’s doing, I have faith and confidence that she’s going to do great.”
Kachira Phillips hopes to spend the next few years traveling while she pursues her phlebotomy and EKG technician certifications. She currently works as a certified medical assistant in Union and Elgin and hopes to become a registered nurse and one day return to Eastern Oregon to give back to her community.
“I would like to thank my community because they have been supporting me for the last five or six years and it’s been constant support,” Phillips said. “People see me coming and they’re like, ‘oh, what rodeo are you in this year?’ It’s just always unwavering support, and hopefully by becoming a nurse I’ll be able to help them just as they’ve helped me.”
