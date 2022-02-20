ELGIN — Kathy Oliver has a limited amount of free time, which is understandable because she has a lot on her plate — including virtually all of Eastern Oregon.
Oliver, a member of the Elgin Lions Club, is serving as governor for Lions Clubs International’s District G in Oregon. The district, which has 30 clubs, encompasses almost all of Eastern Oregon.
The Summerville resident, who is about three months from completing her one-year term as governor, has handled her responsibilities as District G governor masterfully, according to Gerald Hopkins, a member of the Elgin Lions Club.
“She is doing a wonderful job," he said.
Hopkins credits Oliver with making many connections and getting Lions clubs in the district to work together despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oliver was presented with the Helen Keller award by the Elgin Lions Club on Monday, Feb. 14. The award is one of the most prestigious a Lions Club can present to anyone, Hopkins said. Clubs are able to present the Helen Keller award only if they make a $1,000 donation to the Oregon Sight and Hearing Foundation.
Elgin Lions Club members voted to give Oliver the award in an election where ballots were cast secretly. Oliver was caught off guard when told she had won the award.
“It had not entered my mind. It was a total surprise," said Oliver, whose husband, Steve, is also a member of the Elgin Lions Club and a past District G governor.
Hopkins said the award is one Oliver richly deserves.
“She is a great person. Everyone in the club really loves her," said Hopkins, also a former District G governor.
Oliver has been a member of the Elgin Lions Club for 15 years, including several years as its president. She has helped lead a number of club events, many of which raise money for the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation.
“She is working on projects all the time. Whenever we have an event she is always there," Hopkins said.
Lions Clubs International has a 97-year connection to Keller, who although blind and deaf, was a tireless advocate for those with disabilities. Keller spoke at the the International Lions Clubs Convention in Ohio on June 30, 1925. She challenged the Lions to become “Knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.’’ The Lions accepted the challenge and today has many internationally recognized programs aimed at preventing blindness.
Oliver said the award is especially meaningful to her because it is named in honor of the woman who inspired the Lions Clubs International to become what it is today.
“It means a lot to me," she said. "I feel very honored."
Oliver hopes to help her club continue reaching out to people in need around Northeastern Oregon after she steps down as governor.
“There are so many people here who need help," she said.
