SUMMERVILLE — Kathy Oliver does not know what the future holds but she does know this, her 15th year as a member of the Elgin Lions Club promises to be one of her most memorable — and busiest.
The International Association of Lions Clubs named Oliver the next governor for District 36G, which encompasses much of the portion of Oregon east of the Cascades and has about 20 clubs. Oliver said she is honored and moved by the confidence the Lions organization has shown in her.
“People have been so supportive,” Oliver said.
The Summerville resident will take the reins of District 36G in June and serve one year. She will succeed John Taylor of Pendleton who is completing his one-year term as governor.
Oliver has an upbeat vision for a district that is part of an organization renowned for saving sight.
She said she wants to help her district rebound after being rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Oliver noted clubs across the district are facing declining membership due to COVID-19 concerns. The Elgin Lions Club, which Oliver is president of, for example, has declined nearly 10% over the past year.
Oliver will travel throughout Eastern Oregon to visit chapters to encourage them to take steps to boost membership to pre-pandemic levels, such as inviting former members back and to arrange for them to take part in club projects.
“The key is getting people involved,” said Oliver, who was named first vice president of District 36G in November 2020.
She said heightening the visibility of Lions clubs also will boost membership. Oliver noted that when people see others in the community volunteering, they will be more likely to want to join.
Oliver also will be talking with clubs about her hopes of getting chapters to continue raising money to help those in Western Oregon who still are suffering from the devastating wildfires that hit in late summer of 2020.
The future governor also will be working to keep programs such as the Lions’ long-running vision screening program strong.
The Lions of District 36G, like those in states throughout the country, annually screen students for vision problems. This is now done with an electronic screener that quickly can detect conditions including blurred vision, nearsightedness, farsightedness and eye misalignment. Each individual screening takes just a few seconds and is performed from a distance of about 3 feet.
Students found to have vision issues are referred to optometrists and ophthalmologists.
Oliver is amazed at how quickly screenings can now occur. She said in small schools districts, including Elgin and Imbler, club volunteers complete the screenings for all students in less than an hour.
Oliver is following the lead of her husband of 35 years, Steve Oliver, who served as District 36G governor four years ago. Kathy Oliver said her husband, who is a retired Union County sheriff, will be accompanying her on many of her trips throughout the district. She anticipates they will be on the road a lot, noting her husband, who is still a Lion, drove about 20,000 miles making District 36G business trips during his year as governor.
Oliver said her husband will provide valuable support during her one-year term.
“He has helped a lot already,” she said.
Oliver noted that he has a wellspring of leadership ability she wants to draw upon.
“I hope that just a little bit of his talent will rub off on me,” she said.
