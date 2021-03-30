The KEOL situation

• The Eastern Oregon University Student Fee Committee voted on Feb. 5 to discontinue funding KEOL, the student-run FM radio station, for 2021-22.

• The station sought $33,606 for 2021-22.

• The committee cited various reasons for its decision, including budget shortfall from declining enrollment and the notion that traditional broadcast radio is a fading industry.

• Supporters of KEOL argue the station has a future and might be able to continue as a community radio station.

• The EOU’s Board of Trustees at its May 20 meeting votes on approving the budget for student incidental fees.