The future site of Longhorn Station, the start point of the approximately 290-mile Boardman to Hemingway transmission line, is bathed in the setting sun Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, along Lewis and Clark Drive in Boardman.
SALEM — The proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line took another step forward.
Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council on Tuesday, Sept. 27, approved a site certificate for the project and the permit, once finalized, will authorize construction of the 290-mile, 500-kilovolt line across five Eastern Oregon counties, including Union County. Federal agencies have already granted permission for the line to cross land they manage.
The transmission line will connect a new station near Boardman to an existing substation in southwest Idaho near Melba. Supporters of the project say the transmission line will provide a crucial link to move energy, much of it from hydroelectric, wind and other clean sources, between the Pacific Northwest, where energy use peaks in the winter, and the Intermountain West, where energy use peaks in the summer.
Idaho Power, a Boise, Idaho-based utility, is a major funder of the proposed B2H project.
