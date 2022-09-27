B2H Starting line
The future site of Longhorn Station, the start point of the approximately 290-mile Boardman to Hemingway transmission line, is bathed in the setting sun Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, along Lewis and Clark Drive in Boardman.

 East Oregonian, File

SALEM — The proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line took another step forward.

Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council on Tuesday, Sept. 27, approved a site certificate for the project and the permit, once finalized, will authorize construction of the 290-mile, 500-kilovolt line across five Eastern Oregon counties, including Union County. Federal agencies have already granted permission for the line to cross land they manage.

