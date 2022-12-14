Tina Barnwell, left, from Walmart, and La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays chat inside Walmart in Island City on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Barnwell and Hays partner to organize and coordinate the annual Shop with a Cop, when local children receive $150 to spend on gifts for their family. This year 15 kids shopped with police officers, sheriff deputies and state troopers.
Corporal Hannah Phillips and Beya McElvain pose for a photo during Shop with a Cop on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Walmart in Island City. After shopping for gifts for McElvain's family, Phillips helped the Greenwood Elementary School student pick out a new coat for herself.
Oregon State Police Trooper Kainoa Delatori walks through a Christmas arch at Walmart's checkout after helping shopper Kinsley Waterman pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Island City.
Boon Setser looks over a present he wrapped for Jaxson Chatwood during Shop with a Cop on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Walmart in Island City. While kids are enjoying pizza, volunteers wrap and label the gifts the children chose for their families.
ISLAND CITY — Fifteen local children went on an early Christmas shopping spree this week, one they will remember long after recollections of their favorite childhood stocking stuffers fade.
The children bought Christmas gifts for family members with the help of law enforcement officers during the annual Shop with a Cop at Walmart in Island City. Each child was provided with $150 to purchase gifts during their shopping spree. The experience was a role reversal for many children who normally are the ones receiving gifts.
Beya McElvain, a Greenwood Elementary School student who shopped with Hannah Phillips, a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, was among the children exhilarated by the opportunity.
“I can’t wait to see the reaction of my parents and siblings to all these presents," she said.
The selfless nature of McElvain and other children impressed Kainoa Delatori, an Oregon State Police trooper. Delatori noted that Greenwood Elementary's Kinsley Waterman had to be reminded that she was required to spend a portion of her $150 on a gift for herself.
“She is very thoughtful," Delatori said.
La Grande Police Department Lt. Jason Hays, who directs Shop with a Cop, said many children have to be reminded to get a gift for themselves because they are so focused on helping their families.
“They get more joy in buying for others than for themselves," he said.
Union County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Humphries, who works with students daily as a school resource officer for the North Powder, Cove, Union and La Grande school districts, said Shop with a Cop is an enjoyable extension of his daily work.
Humphries helped Jazymyn Collins, of La Grande Middle School, with her Christmas shopping. Collins was thrilled to be able participate in Shop with a Cop because she views law enforcement officers as heroes.
“I love cops," she said. "They save people and risk their lives everyday."
Kali Carroll, of La Grande Middle School, who shopped with Gary Bell, the chief of the La Grande Police Department, said she missed a math class for the chance to participate in Shop with a Cop. Bell, noting how well she maximized her $150 budget, told the student that her math skills are already sharp.
“You have the math all sorted out," he said.
Labor of love
Aaron Clark, a La Grande Police Department Officer, was impressed with how the 15 children seemed so eager to participate in Shop with a Cop after getting off a bus at Walmart.
“They were super excited," he said. "To see them come off the bus like that was cool."
Hays, who has directed Shop with a Cop since 2009, said the biggest change in the program since then has been the increased level of support it now receives from local businesses and the community.
“It grows every year," he said.
Children participating in the program often get interested in pursuing law enforcement careers.
“Each year during the day about half of them will say that they want to be a cop," Hays said.
Children are selected for Shop with a Cop on the recommendations of school counselors. The children chosen are those with financial need who counselors believe would benefit from one-on-one time with a law enforcement officer, Hays said.
Children did more than shop on Dec. 13. They also enjoyed a free lunch, had their presents wrapped by volunteers from law enforcement agencies and each received a backpack filled with a blanket, water bottle, a Shop with a Cop notebook, candy, Play-Doh and a $50 Safeway gift card for family groceries. The children also got to choose a book and art supplies they could take home.
Hays said a big reason the event is conducted at Walmart each year is the work of employee Tina Barnwell. He said that without her help it might not be possible to put on the event at Walmart.
“She sets up Walmart to receive the kids," he said.
Barnwell said that helping run Shop with a Cop each year is a labor of love.
“I heard one child say, ‘This was my dream come true,'" she said.
