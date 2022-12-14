ISLAND CITY — Fifteen local children went on an early Christmas shopping spree this week, one they will remember long after recollections of their favorite childhood stocking stuffers fade.

The children bought Christmas gifts for family members with the help of law enforcement officers during the annual Shop with a Cop at Walmart in Island City. Each child was provided with $150 to purchase gifts during their shopping spree. The experience was a role reversal for many children who normally are the ones receiving gifts.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.