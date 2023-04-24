LA GRANDE — Every Monday around 3 p.m. Elliyah Jones, Caleb Bergman and JamieRae Akers gather in the back of a multipurpose room at the La Grande Adventist Christian School.
A brightly colored mat lines a low table filled with multiple structures built from Lego bricks. Tucked off toward the edge of the mat is a small robot encased in Lego bricks with lots of different arms and attachments.
While at first glance it might look like playtime — Jones, Bergman and Akers are preparing for competition. The three students make up the Snap-Its robotics team and they are getting ready for nationals after securing first place during regionals.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Jones said.
In February, the Snap-Its traveled to Auburn, Washington, to compete in the Adventist Robotics League North Pacific Union Qualifying Tournament, according to the team’s head coach, Trevor Jones. Sixteen teams competed for a chance to attend the upcoming national competition at Forest Lake Academy in Apopka, Florida, on
May 7.
The Lego brick structures on the mat are different missions with tasks for the robot to complete, Trevor Jones said. Each team has two and a half minutes to complete as many missions as they can in order to score points. It is up to the students to decide which missions they are going to do and what order they are going to do them in.
Not every mission has to be completed — in fact, teams might strategically choose not to do a certain mission if they think it is too complicated or takes too much time.
The coach explained that the students program the robot to run through the mission on its own. It takes trial and error and a lot of repetition before the robot does what the students are trying to accomplish.
“Kids get frustrated — we all do — when things don’t happen the first time,” he said. “Iteration is important. It teaches patience.”
Once the robot is switched on it is time to be hands off, said Alyyn jones, the assistant coach, said. This is both because the robot can be a little finicky and also because if a team touches its robot during the competition, judges deduct points. However, things made out of Lego bricks do not always operate as they should, so at competitions each team gets three attempts and the best score is taken.
“You can cheer for your robot,” Elliyah Jones said.
The Snap-Its team built two robots for redundancy — though only one can be used during completion. This year’s robots are nicknamed Mario and Luigi, Bergman said. Trevor Jones explained that each year the students pick a different set of video game characters to name the robots after.
“Each task represents a different part of the energy sector,” he said.
The competition extends beyond Lego bricks and robots. Each team also has to research and present on an innovation project. The project must be related to the year’s theme — this year was all about energy.
The Snap-Its focused on power lines and the benefits associated with having them underground, Akers said. As part of their project the team’s members theorized about an all-in-one machine that could dig a trench, pour the concrete, lay the power line and then top off the trench. The innovation project, along with an explanation of the robot’s design and core values, are all presented to the judges.
“I thought it was going to be intimidating, but it really wasn’t. They were really nice,” Akers said of the judges.
Each student enjoys a different part of robotics. For Elliyah Jones the best part is the coding, for Bergman it is the building, and for Akers it’s the research and presentation.
And, as Alynn Jones said, “What they learn here they can apply outside.”
