Neptune, a tanker plane company out of Montana, uses the La Grande/Union County Airport to refuel its planes and reload more retardant on July 27, 2015. Air tankers for the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department Forestry fighting the Crockett Knob Fire, 19 miles south of Prairie City, continuously flew into the La Grande base on Aug. 25-26 to pick up loads of fire retardant 

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The La Grande Air Tanker Base next to the La Grande/Union County Airport was a beehive of aeronautical activity last week.

Air tankers for the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department Forestry fighting the Crockets Knob Fire, 19 miles south of Prairie City, continuously flew into the La Grande base on Aug. 25-26 to pick up loads of fire retardant.

