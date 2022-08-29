Neptune, a tanker plane company out of Montana, uses the La Grande/Union County Airport to refuel its planes and reload more retardant on July 27, 2015. Air tankers for the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department Forestry fighting the Crockett Knob Fire, 19 miles south of Prairie City, continuously flew into the La Grande base on Aug. 25-26 to pick up loads of fire retardant
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Air Tanker Base next to the La Grande/Union County Airport was a beehive of aeronautical activity last week.
Air tankers for the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department Forestry fighting the Crockets Knob Fire, 19 miles south of Prairie City, continuously flew into the La Grande base on Aug. 25-26 to pick up loads of fire retardant.
The flights from La Grande to the fire and back stopped on Saturday, Aug. 27, but may resume in the near future.
A John Day Interagency Dispatch Center representative told The Observer on Sunday, Aug. 28, that air tankers dropping fire retardant on the Crockets Knob Fire may begin making regular strops at the La Grande Tanker Base again this week depending on decisions made by the incident commanders of the fire.
“It will depend on fire behavior," a spokesperson for the John Day Interagency Dispatch Center said.
The Crockets Knob Fire has grown to 1,447 acres and is zero percent contained, according to a press release issued by the federal government on Aug. 28.
The fleet of planes that have been coming in to pick up retardant fuel at the La Grande Air Tanker Base consists of three large air tankers and two single engine air tankers, according to Craig Gilbert, of the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center. The large air tankers carry between 3,000 and 4,000 gallons of retardant and the single-engine tankers have a 800-gallon capacity.
The tankers were at the airport for at least 30 minutes if they needed to be refueled, Gilbert said.
The large air tankers, in the evening, have been kept at an air tanker base in Redmond, while the smaller single engine planes are kept at the La Grande Air Tanker Base.
The Crockets Knob Fire is not threatening any structures and is expected to be contained by Sept. 30, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov, a U.S. Forest Service incident information service.
The fire was ignited by lightning on Aug. 22, and grew the most on Aug. 25 when it expanded from 225 to 1,000 acres.
There are considerable challenges that firefighters face while working to contain the Crockets Knob Fire, according to inci.web. The fire is in rugged terrain that is difficult to reach and it has an abundance of fuel to burn, in the form of exceedingly tall brush, which is over 10 feet tall in most areas and heavy dead and downed materials on the forest floor.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.