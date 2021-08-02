LA GRANDE — The La Grande area experienced much warmer than normal temperatures during the month of July, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 77.4 degrees, 7.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 94.8 degrees, 9.4 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 108 degrees recorded on July 1.
The 77.4 average temperature was the second warmest recorded during the month of July, the report said. The warmest was 79 degrees in 2013.
Low temperatures averaged 60 degrees, 6.2 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 47 degrees, recorded on July 24.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.12 inches, which was 0.56 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on two days, with the heaviest, 0.06 inches, reported on July 1.
Precipitation for the year is 6.38 inches, which is 3.64 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation in La Grande has been 10.96 inches, 4.04 inches below normal.
The outlook for August from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande are 85.7 degrees and normal lows are 52.4 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.58 inches.
Temperatures up in Wallowa County also
Wallowa County also experienced warmer temperatures for the month of July, the report said.
The average temperature for Joseph during July was 67.8 degrees, 2.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 86.7 degrees, 6.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 94 degrees on July 31.
The temperature exceeded 90 degrees on six days during the month, the report said.
Low temperatures averaged 48.8 degrees, 0.5 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 38 degrees, recorded on July 23.
Precipitation for the month in Wallowa County totaled 0.28 inches, which was 1.12 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on three days, with the heaviest, 0.14 inches, reported on July 31.
Precipitation for the year is 3.83 inches, which is 6.86 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation in Joseph has been 4.70 inches, 9.94 inches below normal.
The outlook for August from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for Joseph during August are 81.5 degrees and normal lows are 46.9 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.23 inches.
