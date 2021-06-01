LA GRANDE — The La Grande area experienced warmer than normal temperatures during the month of May, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 56.5 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 71.4 degrees, 4.7 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 86 degrees recorded on May 17.
Low temperatures averaged 41.5 degrees, 0.6 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 33 degrees, recorded on May 5.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.55 inches, which was 1.44 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on four days, with the heaviest, 0.25 inches, reported on May 25.
Precipitation for the year is 5.93 inches, which is 1.87 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation in La Grande has been 10.51 inches, 2.27 inches below normal.
The outlook for June from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande rise from 70 degrees at the start of June to 80 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows rise from 46 degrees to 52 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is just under 1.54 inches.
