LA GRANDE — The La Grande area experienced much warmer than normal temperatures during the month of June, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 70.2 degrees, 8.5 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 87.4 degrees, 12.7 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 110 degrees recorded on June 30.
This was the warmest June on record, the report said. The previous warmest was in 2015 with an average of 69.3 degrees recorded.
Low temperatures averaged 53 degrees, 4.3 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 36 degrees, recorded on June 7.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.33 inches, which was 1.21 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on four days, with the heaviest, 0.20 inches, reported on June 15.
Precipitation for the year is 6.26 inches, which is 3.08 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation in La Grande has been 10.84 inches, 3.48 inches below normal.
The outlook for July from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande are 85.4 degrees and normal lows are 53.9 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is just under 0.68 inches.
Wallowa County also experienced much warmer temperatures for the month.
The average temperature for Joseph during the month of June was 62.2 degrees, 5.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 79.6 degrees, 9.5 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 102 degrees on June 30.
Low temperatures averaged 44.7 degrees, 2 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 29 degrees, recorded on June 7.
