LA GRANDE — It is a mystery for which an answer may never emerge.
About two years ago a biography by La Grande author Terrie Biggs unexplainably appeared in a refugee camp in Rwanda.
“I still have no idea how it got there,” Biggs said.
The author, however, does know that she will be forever thankful for the book’s inexplicable presence in the refugee camp. It triggered a chain of events that put her in a position to help make a pivotal impact in the life of Innocent Nshimiye, 24, a lifelong resident of the Kiziba Refugee Camp near the city of Kigali in Rwanda.
Biggs first learned that her 2013 biography of renowned stylistic dancer Bali Ram, titled “Bali Ram: Rhythm of Nature,’’ had appeared in the Kizba Refugee Camp when she received a Facebook message from Nshimiye telling her that a friend had a copy of the book. Nshimiye had not read the book, but said that he was inspired by what he had heard of the story. The book told of Ram, a poor boy in Nepal who grew up to gain international recognition. That story inspired Nshimiye to contact Biggs and ask her to send a copy.
Biggs and Nshimiye began communicating via email exchanges, which shed more light on the African’s life story. Biggs learned that books weren’t readily available at his camp. There was only a small library that books could not be checked out from. She also discovered that Nshimiye wanted to become a public speaker, so she mailed him, in addition to her Ram biography, two Dale Carnegie books about public speaking, plus other books meant to inspire him, including one about the Dali Lama.
The books were mailed by Biggs to Rwanda in December but they did not arrive until April.
For Nshimiye, the wait was worth it. He and his friends found the details of Ram’s life story more inspiring than Biggs anticipated.
“They were so impressed by his story that they now honor Bali’s birthday to show respect for him,” Biggs said.
Nshimiye has also had T-shirts made in recognition of Ram.
Learning how to dance in the rain
The refugee camp Nshimiye has spent most of his life in is austere. It consists of thousands of 9-by-12-foot wooden shelters that families live in. Refugees receive very limited support from the Rwandan government, Biggs said.
Kiziba is one of four camps in Rwanda established by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to house 17,300 Tutsi Congolese. They live in the refugee camps to protect themselves from the Hutus, who were responsible for the 1994 genocide massacre of the Tutsi Congolese. The genocidal campaign began April 6, 1994, and ended approximately 100 days later. The massacre left between 800,000 and 1 million Tutsi Congolese dead, including both of Nshimiye’s grandfathers.
Innocent and his twin sister were born in Kiziba, the first of seven siblings. Their family lives in two of the small shelters because of so many children.
The Tutsi Congolese stay in camps when they can, to protect themselves from random shootings by the Hutus.
“Tutsi people are still killed just for no reason, still they always smile,” Nshimiye told Biggs in one of his emails.
Nshimiye manages to see the bright side of having to live in a camp with austere conditions in an environment where one’s life is at risk the moment they leave.
One reason he said is the attitude of the camp’s residents.
“This life of living in camp inspires me to have much love instead of having much depression or aloneness,” he told Biggs.
She said Nshimiye does not seem to be resentful of the life he has had to endure in a refugee camp.
“Life isn’t waiting for the storms to pass; it’s learning how to dance in the rain,” Nshimiye wrote in a message to Biggs.
Motivated by his friends, family and Biggs, Nshimiye is now pursuing a degree from the online school University of the People. He is doing so with major help from Biggs, who bought him a laptop and is helping him pay his tuition and other expenses. He has to leave his refugee camp to study online in order to get access to electricity to operate his laptop.
Biggs said she will not be able to continue helping Nshimiye at the level she is now and is encouraging others to assist her. She said that anyone who is interested in contributing to supporting Nshimiye should email her at novelsbyterrie@gmail.com.
“His whole life will be so changed by being able to go ahead and get his education,” Biggs said. “I think he will do big things for his country.”
