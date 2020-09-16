LA GRANDE — The La Grande Fire Department on Wednesday, Sept. 16, announced a ban on all recreational fires within the city limits effective immediately.
The fire department in a press release stated the nature of the extreme fire conditions in the area ed to the decision to prohibit recreational fires. The prohibition remains in effect until further notice.
Additionally, according to the press release, the city is delaying the start of the fall yard debris burning period, which typically would commence Oct. 1, until further notice as well.
The fire department stated city residents need a permit for yard debris burning. Once the city lifts the burn ban, it will provide information on how to obtain a permit.
La Grande Fire Department Capt. Robert Tibbetts in the release said, "Current fire conditions are primed for quick devastation. It will take several fall rain events to ease the danger of an unintentional fire being started from recreational and yard debris burning. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation with the current restrictions."
If you have questions about the restrictions, call the La Grande Fire Department at 541-963-3123.
