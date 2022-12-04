LA GRANDE — Chuck Sarrett has worked for decades in forestry around Eastern Oregon.

It’s that experience, in part, that led to the Oregon Board of Forestry recently recognizing Sarrett as Operator of the Year for Eastern Oregon. Sarrett, along with the other honorees — Mike Falleur, of F and B Logging of Warrenton, and Bobby King, of R and R King Logging of Florence — will be recognized in Salem at the Jan. 4 meeting of the board.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.