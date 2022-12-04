LA GRANDE — Chuck Sarrett has worked for decades in forestry around Eastern Oregon.
It’s that experience, in part, that led to the Oregon Board of Forestry recently recognizing Sarrett as Operator of the Year for Eastern Oregon. Sarrett, along with the other honorees — Mike Falleur, of F and B Logging of Warrenton, and Bobby King, of R and R King Logging of Florence — will be recognized in Salem at the Jan. 4 meeting of the board.
“What I get out of (work) is a lot, a lot more than just awards for sure,” Sarrett said. “The satisfaction of seeing people taking good care of the land is the main thing.”
The Board of Forestry recognized Sarrett last month as Operator of the Year for Eastern Oregon.
“The honorees this year innovated to protect water quality and helped landowners be able to improve the health of their forests and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire through careful management planning,” ODF Forest Resources Division Chief Josh Barnard said. “They have shown extraordinary care and diligence in challenging harvesting situations. We’re pleased to recognize the community spirit and leadership these operators have shown.”
A diverse background
Sarrett, a La Grande-based forestry consultant, enjoyed a long career with Boise Cascade, starting in 1975 in Elgin. He moved to Joseph a year later to become the unit forester in charge of the company’s timberlands. Sarrett eventually made his way to the La Grande Boise Cascade plant in 1980 where he remained until retiring in 2008.
After retiring, Sarrett opened his own forestry consulting firm — Full Circle Consulting — where he came up with a simplified application to help forest landowners obtain federal assistance grants to manage their forestlands.
“Chuck is well respected and liked by the landowners in and around Union County,” ODF Stewardship Forester Travis Lowe, who works with Sarrett in the Northeast Oregon District, said. “His depth of knowledge and experience about what makes forests in Northeast Oregon healthy helps him write management plans that leave the lands he consults about at less at risk from catastrophic wildfire, pests and diseases.”
Clients Sarrett has worked with include Union County and Wallowa Resources, in addition to a number of private landowners and loggers.
“He’s been working in this landscape in Northeast Oregon for over 50 years in the forestry sector and he has this very deep knowledge of the landscape, the forests and a really strong understanding of the landowners and the people,” Wallowa Resources Program Manager Alyssa Cudmore said.
Born to be outdoors
Sarrett, who was born and raised in Wallowa County, comes from a family with strong roots in Northeast Oregon.
Sarrett is a third-generation native whose descendants were original homesteaders in Wallowa County. Sarrett’s father worked in the timber industry his whole life for Bates Mill in Wallowa and then later for Boise Cascade.
“Back in the '50s and '60s when I grew up, the forest was pretty much our sole source of entertainment,” Sarrett said. “My grandparents owned forestland out north of Wallowa and we'd go out and spend time out there hunting and my dad would pick me up after school and we'd go shoot squirrels and just poke around out in the woods. That's what we did.”
Sarrett, who graduated from Joseph High School in 1971, attributes his early childhood for instilling in him a passion for the forest and the land.
“My love of the forest, everything from hunting and fishing, and Boy Scouts, backpacking, all the things I did, they were all related to the forest,” he said. “And so I just wanted to see them preserved and taken care of and managed well, and hopefully get them back to good health.”
After graduating high school, Sarrett left for Corvallis where he attended Oregon State University. He graduated in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in forest engineering before starting his Boise Cascade career.
Lasting legacy
The Operator of the Year award recognizes forest operators who, while harvesting timber or doing other forestry work, protect natural resources at a level that consistently meets or goes above and beyond requirements of the Oregon Forest Practices Act, a law that requires people to manage forests responsibly and protect streams and water quality, protect and enhance habitat and reduce landslide risks. The law also requires landowners to replant forests after harvesting.
Sarrett, a former state chairman for the Association of Consulting Foresters, has certainly done his part to protect natural resources. He has helped scores of landowners develop forest management plans, a prerequisite for obtaining federal funds. The plans make clear the landowner’s goals for the property, such as improving grazing, generating future income or enhancing wildlife habitat.
“Chuck has created a playbook with this basic forest management plan to engage landowners in how to manage their ground for what they want, what values they see in it and help them achieve those goals,” Lowe said.
In addition, Sarrett helps connect landowners with logging firms to carry out the work. In many cases he oversees the work at the request of the landowner, helping them improve the health and beauty of their forest and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. He has also helped mentor and train others to become forest consultants, who are scarce in Northeast Oregon.
“He’s trustworthy. He’s knowledgable and he’s very capable of getting the end result you are looking for as a landowner,” said Kent Coppinger, a Union County landowner who used Sarrett’s expertise to make his land more defensible for fire.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.