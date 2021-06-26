LA GRANDE — Several lucky children took home their own bicycles thanks to La Grande Parks and Recreation.
Through the Safe Routes to School program, the department gave away bikes, helmets, safety advice and cotton candy to kids at the inaugural Bike Blast on Thursday, June 24. The event took place at Benton Park in La Grande.
“The goal is to get more bicycles into the community and get more education out to families,” said Jessie Wilson, coordinator of Safe Routes to School.
La Grande Parks and Recreation lined up 10 bicycles to give away, along with adjustable helmets. Wilson and three other parks and recreation workers set up tents and tables to fit kids with their new helmets, teach safe riding techniques and serve cotton candy.
The bikes came from the Police Department after being impounded for more than 90 days. Mountain Works Bicycles in La Grande serviced and repaired the bikes to a like-new condition for the Bike Blast event.
Dozens of children and their family members came out to Benton Park to participate in cycling event.
Wilson and La Grande Parks and Recreation closed off a section of North Fourth Street at the corner of Division Street for the kids to test out their new bikes, as well as Bike Blast participants who brought their own.
“I’ve had two bikes before, but 10 days ago I learned how to ride without training wheels,” La Grande youth Oliver Fry said.
Fry took home a bike and has a sibling who is looking forward to getting his own at the next Bike Blast on Thursday, July 8, at Candy Cane Park.
“I think it’s really awesome because it offers low-income families an opportunity to get their kids bikes,” said Kaylin Fry, Oliver’s mother. “It’s also just great to see things going on in the community again.”
The new bicycle owners and La Grande Parks and Recreation both filled out registration and buyer forms upon giving away the bikes, transferring ownership of the bikes to the children.
With summer picking up steam, Bike Blast served as a way to get kids active.
“If we can get more bikes on the road, then we’re promoting physical wellness,” Wilson said. “If we can get kids get active early on, it’s a huge win for everybody.”
Safe Routes to School promotes active and safe transportation for children on their way to school and other activities. The program aims to teach safe bicycle and pedestrian habits as well as supplying the necessary infrastructure through events like Bike Blast.
“I’m hoping that we can do larger events,” Wilson said. “My main hope is to get helmets and bikes into the community and teach kids how to safely ride their bikes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.