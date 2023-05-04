LA GRANDE — The La Grande Budget Committee will be hosting public hearings this month to discuss the proposed Urban Renewal District budget and city budget.
The proposed budget for both urban renewal and the city is developed based on the priorities set during the annual retreats.
Each year the Urban Renewal Agency decides whether to under levy urban renewal to provide more revenue to the city’s general fund. Only $950,000 of new property tax revenues would be levied under the proposed budget in part due to the funds carried over from the current budget for programs.
The proposed budget for the Urban Renewal District includes funding to have an Economic Development Director, core economic development funding and project funding for existing programs.
The funding for the core programs would remain the same — with the exception that the agency voted to combine the business park Call for Projects and the traded sector incentive into one program. This program is now called the Trader Sector/Business Park Call for Projects Business Attraction Incentive Program.
Under the proposed budget $350,000 would be allocated to the non-business park Call for Projects and $75,000 to the Facade Grant Program. The $500,000 budgeted for the agency initiated project and the $425,000 budgeted for the business attraction program will all be carried over from the current fiscal year’s budget.
The city’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 includes close to $13 million in estimated revenues, but over $16 million in estimated expenditures. This gap will be filled utilizing cash on hand rolling over from the current fiscal year’s general fund.
The remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding is also included in the proposed budget, but this money has already been allocated by the city council.
For the most part staffing levels will remain the same for the upcoming fiscal year, however, the city is planning to add three new firefighters.
The executive summary of all funds
Labor costs are expected to increase by roughly 7% and capital outlay by approximately 17% under the proposed budget. Capital outlay is money spent that results in the acquisition of long term assets, such as land, buildings or machinery, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue’s Local Budgeting Manual.
The proposed general fund capital outlay includes a transfer to the general reserve totaling over $1 million for the purchase of new patrol vehicles for the police department, a fire department vehicle, a wildland fire engine, a battery operated rescue tool and a cargo trailer for building maintenance.
Following the presentation, the committee will have the opportunity to ask the department directors questions about the proposed budget and line items. There will also be an opportunity for public testimony.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.