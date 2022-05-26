LA GRANDE — While the recently completed May primary election was a relatively quiet one locally, it will be anything but when voters get their general election ballots in November.
The La Grande City Council will take on a largely different look after the November election, with four members stepping down from their positions. Steve Clements, who has served four terms as the city’s mayor, opted out of reelection and will see a new candidate take his spot. Three council positions will also be up for grabs.
All open city council positions have two candidates, which allowed the elections to be pushed back to the November general election. Had there been more than two candidates for one position, an election in the primaries would have been required.
Clements has served as mayor since 2014, last winning reelection in 2020. His term will officially come to a conclusion at the first regular session of 2023. The two candidates in contention for the position are Mathew Miles and Justin Rock.
Rock is currently a member of the La Grande City Council at Position 7, a seat he has held for two terms. Prior to his spot on the council, Rock served for nearly a decade on the La Grande Planning Commission, five years on the city’s budget committee and nine years on the Mount Emily Recreation Advisory Committee.
Miles will challenge Rock for the mayor position. He is a retired educator and school administrator who formerly was the principal of Cove High School. Miles and his wife own and operate a self-serve car wash business in La Grande.
With Rock leaving his council seat to run for mayor, the council Position 7 will be up for grabs. Running for the spot are Cody Vela and Corrine Dutto. Dutto has previous experience as a member of council. Vela is a US Army veteran and a former training officer for Union County Search and Rescue.
Aaron Cooper and Molly King both filed to run for Position 5 on the La Grande City Council. The opening comes in the wake of councilor Gary Lillard announcing his retirement from the position at the end of this term — Lillard served positions with the city for roughly 30 years.
The final spot up for grabs is city council Position 6, which is currently occupied by John Bozarth. The long-tenured city official did not file for reelection. Running for the seat will be David Moyal and Denise Wheeler. Moyal formerly served on the city’s budget committee and parks and recreation advisory commission. Wheeler is a life enrichment assistant at Grande Ronde Retirement and a musical theatre educator at La Grande High School.
The filing deadline for this year’s November general election was March 1. The election will be held on Nov. 8.
