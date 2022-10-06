fairgrounds_crowd.JPG (copy)

Fairgoers meander through the Union County Fairgrounds in August 2022 during the county fair. The fairgrounds' need for working water and wastewater systems was given priority by the La Grande City Council in October, when it voted to reserve and allocate $250,000 of ARPA funds for the project.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — After a year of hard work by the city council, city staff and residents, the $3 million La Grande received from the American Rescue Plan Act has finally been allocated.

The council passed a resolution Wednesday, Oct. 5, to use the money entirely on road projects and the Union County Fairgrounds water and wastewater infrastructure project. 

