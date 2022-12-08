Vehicles line Adams Avenue in downtown La Grande the evening of Friday, March 5, 2021. The La Grande City Council unanimously voted on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to update traffic signals along Adams and Island avenues.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council voted to allocate nearly $15,000 from the city’s opioid settlement funding to bring in a consultant to evaluate what opioid-related programs are currently in place, as well as what gaps exist within those programs.
A total of $6.2 million is being distributed this year to cities and counties across the country from a national lawsuit against four companies in 2021 for their role in the opioid crisis. The lawsuit, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s website, held prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers accountable for their role in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.
“(The Center for Human Development’s) document suggests that virtually a quarter of Union County residents are receiving an opioid prescription. That blew my mind," La Grande City Councilor David Glabe said. "I think emphasizes just how much of a problem this is, both for medical providers who are prescribing these things, as well as for patients who are receiving them."
The city has received $16,854, and Union County has been given $25,780 this year as part of the settlement. Both the city and county will continue to receive funding from the settlement for the next 18 years.
Earlier this year, the city held a meeting with multiple agencies and organizations that deal with opioids. The group recommended the city and county should combine the funds and develop a joint recommendation. During a second meeting, the group determined they needed to request funding in order to help conduct a study on what services are available and what is needed.
Councilors John Bozarth and Nicole Howard expressed concerns that the amount of money would not be enough to hire a consultant for the scope of work required. Bozarth, who voted against approving the funds, would rather see the evaluation done by people within the organizations that make up the working group.
City Manager Robert Strope said the exact concerns Bozarth was expressing were discussed in great detail by the working group. While there are people with the necessary expertise, nobody is able to take on the task.
“The reality is there are qualified people in those organizations that have the ability to do it," Strope said. "It’s they don’t have the time and the resources because they have day jobs."
Strope clarified that if the group cannot find anyone who is able to complete the scope of work effectively within the budgeted amount then they will not sign a contract and will figure out a different option.
The group is also requesting funding from the Union County Board of Commissioners for planning efforts to create a respite detox center with the county’s allotment. A respite detox center would provide a place where people struggling with substance abuse could have temporary housing while receiving care from licensed professionals.
Improving traffic signals
The council also unanimously voted to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to update traffic signals along Adams and Island avenues.
The project will update the activation systems for traffic signals and upgrade the controller cabinets. The transportation department will also be updating traffic signal heads with reflective backboards and installing pedestrian lighting in traffic signals throughout the city.
The project — which has an estimated cost of over $714,000 — will be financed through the Statewide Transportation Improvement program. ODOT is responsible for the entire cost of the project.
