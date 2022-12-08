Downtown LG 030521
LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council voted to allocate nearly $15,000 from the city’s opioid settlement funding to bring in a consultant to evaluate what opioid-related programs are currently in place, as well as what gaps exist within those programs.

A total of $6.2 million is being distributed this year to cities and counties across the country from a national lawsuit against four companies in 2021 for their role in the opioid crisis. The lawsuit, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s website, held prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers accountable for their role in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

