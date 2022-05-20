Kristen Minor of Peter Meijer Architect speaks at Max Square in La Grande prior to a walking tour of the city’s historic district on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2021. The architecture consultants, alongside the La Grande Landmarks Commission, were gathering public feedback for upcoming standards updates.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council and Landmarks Advisory Commission are set to meet for a joint session to discuss proposed historic district standards.
The work session will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, with livestreaming available on the city’s Facebook page.
The work session will serve as an informal discussion between council members and the Landmarks Advisory regarding an updated draft of historic district standards following analysis and recommendations from consultants Peter Meijer Architect and Minor Planning & Design. The meeting will not result in any decisions or direct action taken, with no vote prior to adjournment. There will be no public comment section. The meeting will serve as a conference for council members to discuss the draft with the planning commission.
The city’s original historic standards were written in 1999, with many of the standards phrased as recommendations or suggestions. The guidelines were changed to standards in 2009, but a significant amount of the verbiage requires amending. The update is designed to solidify the standards and allow for a more user-friendly application process for historic district applicants.
During the February 2021 city council regular session, the council authorized the planning division to seek out a Certified Local Government Grant in order to hire a consultant to gather public input, provide recommendations and take part in the rewriting of La Grande’s historic district standards.
The planning commission was awarded the grant in 2022, with a projected budget of $20,000 being broken into $10,000 from grant funding and $10,000 from the city.
Portland-based Peter Meijer Architect began the public input process in October 2021 with a public walking tour of the historic district. The consultants held public meetings, walkthroughs and conducted interviews with property owners, contractors and past historic landmarks applicants.
The consultants’ draft of new standards, which city council members will view during the work session, includes a differentiation between historic buildings, non-historic buildings and alleys. The draft includes standards for existing buildings, new or non-historic buildings, work visible from the street and work not visible from the street.
Following the work session, the next step for the drafted update to the historic district standards will be adoption by the city council.
