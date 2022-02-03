LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council approved a rate increase for residential garbage collection and collection of recyclable materials at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Waste-Pro, the city’s provider, said it will implement the 12% increase to reflect a new landfill rate that went into effect on Jan. 1. The increase is designed to cover rising costs associated with the company’s recycling program.
Waste-Pro last requested a rate increase in 2018 and previously asked for a fuel cost escalator in 2008, which remains in the company’s current resolution. Darin Larvik, operator of Waste-Pro, spoke at the meeting and explained challenges associated with collecting glass separately from other recyclable items.
Larvik and several councilors discussed the idea of adjusting rates and fees more gradually over a yearly basis rather than every few years moving forward. The Waste-Pro operator also suggested that potential state funding could be on its way for recycling programs in rural communities.
The new business item was approved unanimously by the council.
Another item of new businesses was the consideration of approval for a social gaming permit in La Grande. Jacob Brown, owner of La Grande Poker Room at 211 Fir Street, sought approval of the social gaming permit ahead of the business’s opening on Feb. 4
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell presented the item of new businesses, with Brown in attendance at the virtual meeting. Bell stated that he conducted a background check on Brown and that the business owner paid a non-refundable fee for three poker tables. The city has the authority to approve the permit in the first year of the business’s operation, while the city’s police chief will approve or deny the permit in the following years.
The space can host up to 27 total players at once, with nine playing per table. The council previously voted to change the city’s resolution and approve a new social games bet limit last September.
Councilors Gary Lillard and David Glabe, voiced concern over the implementation of a social gaming space in La Grande.
“Having been a drug and alcohol counselor among other things in my past, I have concerns about gambling and the addiction problems that come with it,” Lillard said.
“I’m not fond of prompting that industry here in town,” Glabe said.
Brown conversed with the council, stating that the La Grande Poker room will focus more on a social entertainment aspect opposed to strictly gambling. He noted that some of the business’s dealers are drugs and addiction recovery specialists, who know what to look for to avoid gambling addiction among customers.
“I’ve done everything that I can above board and by the books so that we can open a place that’s reputable and I think would be a huge benefit to La Grande,” Brown said at the meeting.
Five councilors voted in favor of the business item, while Lillard and Glabe voted against it.
The council also adopted its retreat summary and the city manager’s top priorities for the 2022 fiscal year. The La Grande City Council and Urban Renewal Agency previously met virtually for its retreat on Jan. 25, discussing goals and spending priorities for the upcoming year.
The council also approved the appointment of Corey Peeke to the La Grande Arts Commission for the remainder of a three-year term that concludes at the end of 2024.
At the conclusion of the meeting, three council members whose seats are up for election this coming year announced that they would not be running again. Mayor Steve Clements, Lillard and Councilor John Bozarth all noted that they will not be running for re-election. Applications are currently available for eligible candidates, with the return deadline set for 1 p.m. on March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.