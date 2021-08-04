LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council met for its monthly meeting this Wednesday, Aug. 4, to discuss a brief consent agenda and no new business matters. Following the council meeting, the Urban Renewal Agency considered a resolution confirming authority to sell property in the La Grande Business and Technology Park.
La Grande resident Robin Fox sought approval for a taxi business license on the consent agenda for Alpha Taxi. Fox has two vehicles that will be used for the new taxi service, only one of which was insured properly for the license. La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell noted that the insured vehicle will be approved for the taxi service, while Fox will need to insure the second vehicle before it is eligible as a taxi.
City Councilor Mary Ann Miesner moved to approve the consent agenda topic regarding the taxi business, in addition to approving session minutes from the council’s July meeting.
The council heard three public comments, all regarding concerns over the recent mask mandates at indoor city facilities. City Manager Robert Strope noted that the city’s decision mirrors the state’s policies and that residents can still conduct business through city offices during the COVID-19 spike.
“I think it’s important we take a leadership role in protecting the community, our employees and our citizens,” Strope said. “That’s why we’re going with the mask requirements until the CDC guidance changes.”
Urban Renewal Agency
Following the city council meeting, the Urban Renewal Agency approved a resolution confirming authority to sell property at the La Grande Business and Technology Park. The site in question is located at 205 Prospect Drive.
The resolution allows Strope to sell the property to Rikke Finbraten. According to Strope, the resolution works as the simplest way to approve the sale.
While the project details are not public information and the buyer has not indicated what will be built on the property, the information will be made available when Finbraten submits the site plans. The agency voted in favor of confirming the authority to sell the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.