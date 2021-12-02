LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council met for its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, approving a grant that opens the door for potential new and improved multi-use paths in the city.
Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter presented the item of new business at the virtual meeting. The Community Paths Program is run through the Oregon Department of Transportation and is an add-on to the bike and pedestrian portion of the Connect Oregon Program.
The intent of approving the agenda item is to allow a consultant to be hired to assess La Grande’s current infrastructure as it relates to multi-use paths. The consultant would then provide suggestions and recommendations, along with the city’s input, on the future construction of new multi-use paths and maintenance of current systems in place.
The goal is to connect the southern part of La Grande near the Gekeler Road area with the downtown area. The potential path project would also integrate Eastern Oregon University into the path system.
The Oregon Community Paths Program grant is in the amount of $135,000, with the city pitching in the remaining $15,000 to cover the $150,000 cost. According to Carpenter, the $15,000 is within the city’s budget limits this year.
Since the grant is a planning grant, it will go strictly toward the hiring of the consultant and any legwork needed to prepare for the project. The city would then apply for a construction grant from the Oregon Community Paths program in next year’s grant cycle to complete the project. Carpenter noted that the intention is to go into the next grant cycle and apply for more funds in order to begin work on the multi-use paths.
The agenda item was approved unanimously by all council members.
The multi-use paths grant was the primary focus of a brief agenda in the council’s final meeting of 2021. The La Grande City Council will meet next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5. There is a landmarks commission regular session on Dec. 9 and a planning commission regular session on Dec. 14. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.