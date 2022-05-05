LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council approved two new business items at its regular session on Wednesday, May 4, but the majority of the discussion came during the public comment portion of the meeting in regards to a potential sewer line installation that would connect running water to the Union County Fairgrounds.
Advocates of the project, as well as members of the Union County Fair Board, spoke in turn to describe their perception of how the connected sewer system would benefit the fairgrounds. The project, which has been discussed for decades, would connect running water from the La Grande system to the fairgrounds to allow for running water and functional restrooms — as it stands, the fairgrounds currently rents portable restrooms for events to compensate for the lack of water. The facility hosts year-round events and serves as an emergency location for the county.
Individuals speaking during the public comment section were Union County Fair Manager Kathy Gover Shaw and board members Jamie Jo Haddock, Melinda Becker-Bisenius, Amy Horn and Deb Cornford. Former president of the fair board Ron Dake also spoke on the longevity of the fairgrounds’ push for running water.
City Manager Robert Strope, city councilors and La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter discussed the in’s and out’s of how the pipe would be constructed, maintained and owned. Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo spoke in favor of the water line, a project he has favored as the fair board’s liaison to the county. He noted that the county recently allocated $250,000 toward expediting the process so that the pipe could be installed on the Second Street bridge, while the Oregon Department of Transportation is currently working on the location for repairs. Several council members voiced support for the project, but noted that a work session should be scheduled to go over details further with the public works department.
The council approved the 2022 City Wide Voluntary Sidewalk Local Improvement District, which puts in place a process for La Grande residents to work with the city on public improvements in right-of-way areas. According to Carpenter, this year’s program will focus on sidewalk improvements by request, as opposed to selecting certain zones in the city as in years past.
The final approved item of new business involved a transfer of appropriations with the city’s street maintenance budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. According to La Grande Finance Director Heather Rajkovich, the request is a result of higher paving costs related to improvements made to Second Street. The project requires a total of $164,874, while $150,000 was originally allotted for the repairs.
The council session concluded with staff comments from La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell, who stated that a memorial ceremony will be held at 1 p.m on May 13 to honor fallen law enforcement officers in Union County during National Police Week — the event will be held at the Union County Law Enforcement building.
