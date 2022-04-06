La Grande City Hall rests serenely on Adams Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Built in 1911, the historic building will receive a new HVAC system now that the city council approved a bid for the upgrades.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council met for its monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 6, meeting in person for the first time in months.
The council discussed three topics of new business, approving each item. La Grande Economic Development Director Timothy Bishop presented the 2022-24 economic development strategy to the council, which was approved unanimously.
The strategy was previously discussed at a joint work session in March, to which slight revisions were made. The plan outlines the next two fiscal years, listing goals and objectives of the city’s economic development. Councilor John Bozarth suggested a review of the plan to the council no later than every six months, which the council agreed upon.
Councilors also unanimously approved the appointment of a personal service contract for compensation survey and pay equity to be performed to evaluate the appropriate pay for each of the city’s departments. The hired consultant would perform an analysis to assure the city is complying with the Pay Equity Act, a process that will likely expand over a timeframe of about four months according to City Manager Robert Strope.
The council’s final item of discussion in the new business section was the citizen appointment of Greg Ammer to the La Grande Budget Committee. Ammer will serve the remainder of a three-year term, which expires at the end of 2022.
The council approved three items on the consent agenda, which included the approval of regular minutes from the March session, a liquor license approval for the La Grande Poker Room and a memorandum of understanding between the city and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 924 to allow new hires to complete paramedic training as a condition of employment.
In addition to items of approval, La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza presented plans for the potential bond project at the district — the bond project will be included on the May ballot.
La Grande Mayor Steve Clements was awarded the 2022 Oregon Urban and Community forest management award by Ryan Kelly on behalf of Oregon Community Trees.
The La Grande City Council will meet for its next regular session on May 4.
