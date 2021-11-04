LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council met virtually for its November meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3, discussing a sizable section of new business items.
One topic discussed will give the green light for a new perspective art piece to be built outside of Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande.
After a discussion of the benefits and drawbacks, the council voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence and artist Jason Hogge. The agreement will allow the La Grande Arts Commission to seek grant funding for the project and finalize design details with the artist.
Hogge’s perspective artwork features four different images visible on acrylic paintings displayed on concrete slabs. Depending on where the viewer stands, four different images can be seen. The theme of the pieces are “honoring the past,” “celebrating the present” and “embracing the future.”
The project will cost an estimated $50,000 and rely on grant funding budgeted to the parks department. General funds budgeted to the city will not be used for the artwork.
The councilors voiced their opinions on the designs, with council member David Glabe raising several concerns. Glabe noted his opinion that the perspective piece will not be adequately visible from Max Square, where a majority of foot traffic in that area passes through. He also called for a broader public input process on the design itself. Council member Nicole Howard noted that the La Grande Arts Commission is in place to make these types of decisions, while Spence elaborated on different elements of the artwork.
The motion was passed by each council member besides Glabe, who cited a need for more public input.
The council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the city manager and the Fire Fighter Local 924, which will incentivize employees to conduct out-of-county ambulance transfers. The hope of the memorandum is to cover staff shortages related to ambulance transportation out of La Grande. The raise in compensation will still cut costs in comparison to the price of air transportation for out-of-county transports.
Spence presented another topic of new business, which was an amendment to park facility fees in the area. The amendment standardizes kitchen rate fees, which will make the new booking website more adaptable to the city and the site’s users.
The council approved an agreement that will allow the La Grande Swim Club and the La Grande High School Swim Team to continue using Veterans’ Memorial Pool. A resolution to annex a property at 102 South Second Street was approved, which will enable the property to receive city water and sewage services.
The council’s final item of new business was awarding a sewage project bid to Planned Engineered Construction, Inc., which will improve sewer mainlines across La Grande. The awarding bid price amounted to $192,000. The project will improve existing sewer mains, some of which are heavily aged and need repair.
The La Grande City Council will meet next for a regular session on Dec. 1. Council members discussed the possibility of returning to in-person meetings and what precautions would need to be taken for that to happen.
