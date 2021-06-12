LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council meets Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. to consider revisions to the Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain map.
The council will discuss the updated map and vote on whether or not to send it to FEMA to begin the official federal process of creating the new floodplain map.
According to La Grande Community Development Director Michael Boquist, the new maps have been in the works for several years and the original designs are from the mid-1970s.
La Grande-based Anderson Perry & Associates performed most of the engineering on the city and crafted the modeling for how stormwater would flow through the city. The Army Corps of Engineers worked on the Taylor Creek section along 12th Street through the Sunny Hills subdivision.
Some major changes on the FEMA floodplain map center in the southwest part of La Grande, where Mill Creek flows toward the neighborhoods surrounding Eastern Oregon University. Several areas in this region that were previously not identified in the floodplain would now be included.
Areas near where Deal Canyon approaches toward N Avenue on the west side of La Grande would be reduced closer to where the channel is located.
Another major area of change on the floodplain map is on the east end of La Grande north of Gekeler Lane, near the drive-in theater. Recent improvements to the Gekeler Lane stormwater channels led to a significant reduction in the size of the floodplain areas in the new proposed plan.
The proposed floodplain remapping also includes the addition of AH zones, which address areas without flowing water that are in low enough elevations to cause buildups of water in the event of a flood.
Additionally, the city’s public works department has been working on updating storm drainage and culvert plans to improve their infrastructure toward a long-term planning process.
