LA GRANDE — Voters got a closer look at the six candidates running for contested positions in the upcoming November city council and mayoral election during a town hall-style forum at Eastern Oregon University’s Zabel Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The forum on the La Grande campus gave residents a chance to ask the candidates about important topics, covering issues such as homelessness, marijuana sales and economic development within the city.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.