From left to right, Calvin Bennett, Isaac Insko and Abigayle Whitnah moderate the May 2022 Union County commissioner debate. Bennett and Insko collaborated with EO Alive TV to host a forum for La Grande’s city council and mayor candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The forum will begins at 6 p.m. in Zabel Hall at Eastern Oregon University and broadcast live on EO Alive TV.
LA GRANDE — All seven candidates running for mayor and city council will discuss issues affecting La Grande in a forum on Oct. 11.
The event is hosted by the Eastern Oregon University debate team in a collaboration with EO Alive TV at Zabel Hall on the La Grande campus.
“We’re doing our part in the community,” EOU sophomore Isaac Insko said.
Insko, along with junior Calvin Bennett, organized the debate.
Insko said the EOU students saw an opportunity to host a debate because none had been scheduled. The debate team also organized and moderated the May 2022 county commissioner debate between Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes and challenger Lisa Hill.
Students on the question committee have put together a list of topics and issues that are important to the people of La Grande and are city specific. Residents also have the opportunity to submit questions for the candidates.
“It’s nice to be able to give residents a voice,” Insko said.
Insko will take on the role of moderator for the evening. The city council and mayor forum will be broken into three sections — one for each contested position. Candidates will have 30 minutes with the moderator to answer questions. There will also be time for rebuttals.
Current City Councilor Justin Rock and Mathew Miles will face off for a mayoral debate. The forum will then turn to the contested council seats. Vying for the council’s sixth seat, David Moyal will deliberate topics with Denise Wheeler. Running for the seventh position, Corrine Dutto will debate with Cody Vela.
The final city council candidate is Molly King, who is running uncontested for seat five. Inkso said the student group is hoping to have time for King to introduce herself after the candidates for contested positions conclude their discussions.
