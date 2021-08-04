LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is set to meet for its monthly meeting this Wednesday, Aug. 4. Following an in-person July meeting, the council will host the August meeting online due to the COVID-19 surge. The meeting can be streamed at https://eoalive.tv/city-events-live/ or on the Eastern Oregon Alive Facebook page at 6 p.m.
After a jam-packed meeting in July, the council has a much more brief agenda for the August meeting. No new or unfinished business is planned, but two items are on the consent agenda.
City Council will approve the regular session minutes from the July 7 meeting and consider approving a license for a taxi business in La Grande. Robin Fox, a resident of La Grande, is looking to conduct the business Alpha Taxi in the La Grande area. Fox provided the required vehicle insurance and information to the La Grande Police Department and Police Chief Gary Bell recommended approval of the agenda item. Fox has experience transporting clients and has two vehicles that would be used for the taxi service.
The La Grande City Council will hear public comments following the consent agenda topics, followed by a Union County Commission update and comments from staff, city manager and city council.
Following the city council’s regular session, the Urban Renewal Agency will meet for its regular session. The only topic on the consent agenda is approving minutes from the session on July 7.
The URA has one topic of new business to consider, which is a resolution confirming District Manager Robert Strope’s authority to sell property located at the La Grande Business and Technology Park.
The URA owns property at the park, including the property listed at 205 Prospect Drive. In 2016, District Manager Strope completed the sale of that property, which was in relation to the Call for Projects grant. The grant was ultimately not accepted, which halted the sale from going through.
In May 2021, a potential buyer offered $75,000 for the property, and Strope accepted the offer and informed the La Grande Budget Committee of the transaction. The buyer is requesting confirmation that the sale of the property is authorized, so the URA will consider a resolution confirming the district manager’s authority to make the sale.
