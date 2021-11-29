LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is set to meet for its regular session to consider a new grant that would create and maintain multi-use paths in the city. The council will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the meeting will be streamed on channel 180 and EO Alive TV.
The council’s agenda is brief, consisting of approving regular session minutes from the November meeting and considering the Oregon Community Paths Program grant in the new business section.
Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter will present the new business item, with the suggested motion of authorizing City Manager Robert Strope to enter into an agreement for the grant funding.
The Oregon Department of Transportation oversees the Oregon Community Paths Program, which exists to construct and manage multi-use paths in cities across the state. ODOT’s mission for the grant funding is to accompany preexisting transportation systems in Oregon. The grant funding goes toward construction, reconstruction, resurfacing or any other improvements to paths used for walking and biking.
The project in La Grande would include the hiring of a consultant to identify potential path construction to link southern residential areas to the downtown area. The $134,595 in grant funding will cover roughly 90% of the $150,000 estimated project cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.