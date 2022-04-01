LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is set to meet in person for its monthly regular session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.
The meeting entails three items on the consent agenda, one public hearing and two items of new business.
The council will consider approval of the economic development strategy for 2022-24, which will be presented by Economic Development Director Timothy Bishop. The proposed strategy plan lays out goals, objectives and activities for the next two fiscal years regarding economic development in La Grande.
The La Grande Urban Renewal Agency and city council previously met on March 14 in a work session to review the proposed strategy — the session went over implementation of the plan and answered questions from those involved. The full strategy plan is available on the city’s website.
The second item of new business is considering approval of a personal services contract for a compensation survey and pay equity analysis for represented employees. The city would pay a total cost of $18,500 to hire a consulting firm to conduct a compensation survey.
Council members discussed the issue of retaining employees, particularly in public safety and difficult-to-fill positions, at the 2022 council retreat. The staff decided that a professional compensation survey is necessary in order to address the areas of recruiting, retention and pay equity.
The council will vote on the approval of an Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission license application for La Grande Poker Room on Fir Street in downtown La Grande. The poker room opened its doors in early February and is looking to add alcoholic beverages to its list of services.
The consent agenda also includes the consideration of approval for a Memorandum of Understanding between La Grande and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 924 for the use of a paramedic education program for new hires.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.