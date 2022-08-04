LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council voted to declare an emergency in order to pass an ordinance banning psilocybin service centers within city limits during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, which means the issue will be put to the voters on the upcoming November ballot.

“This is a topic that came to be in the 2020 November election with the voter approval of Ballot Measure 109 and that is the legalization of psychedelic mushrooms,” said Michael Boquist, community development director for the city of La Grande.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.