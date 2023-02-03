LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously voted to extend the temporary moratorium on short-term rentals during its February regular session meeting, so that the Planning Commission has the time to work through the code amendment process with the public.
The Planning Commission and council met at the end of January for a work session dedicated to discussing the first draft of the proposed code update.
“For the past couple of years, mostly through the COVID times anyway, we’ve had a large influx of folks wanting to get out of the rental market and into the short-term rental business. That’s had a pretty significant effect on housing. We’re losing housing to short-term rentals,” Community Development Director Mike Boquist said.
Councilors approved the moratorium in October and tasked the commission with proposing amendments to the Land Development Code that would address the permitting of short-term rentals, potential neighborhood impacts and minimize the impact on La Grande’s housing inventory.
The moratorium only applies to short-term rentals that would lead to a loss of an existing housing unit in a residential zone, according to Boquist. New constructions and rentals in the commercial zones are not impacted.
Making amendments to city code is a long process and can take upwards of five or six months, according to Boquist. Ideally, Boquist would like the Planning Commission to hold public hearings in June, allowing for a first reading by the council in July and a second reading in August. The new code, potentially, could go into effect in September.
Some proposed updates
The goal of the Planning Commission was to establish rules relating to short-term rentals while also simplifying the system, Boquist said. Prior to the moratorium, property owners who wanted to establish a short-term rental in residential areas needed to obtain a conditional use permit, which required going through the Planning Commission. If accepted, the new permitting system would become an over-the-counter process.
However, the Planning Commission wanted to ensure that the new system would still consider neighborhood impacts and how a short-term rental affects the surrounding properties.
Under the proposed code, owners would be required to get a signed statement of no objection from 50% of adjacent properties — those which share property lines or across a public alley — and 50% of owners within 250 feet of the proposed short-term rental.
One permit per owner or density restrictions?
A major point of discussion during the work session was about how short-term rentals should be limited. Under the current proposed code, only one permit would be permitted per parcel of land and would be limited to one residential dwelling.
Councilor David Glabe expressed support for a density-based restriction — where short-term rentals could not exist within a certain radius of one another — rather than limiting the number of short-term rentals a property owner could have.
Boquist said this was a choice the Planning Commission spent a lot of time discussing. They decided a density restriction would have an adverse impact on more people because it would more likely limit the opportunity for other people. If there was a limit on the number of short-term rentals that could exist within a certain area, everyone in that area would be excluded from having a short-term rental as soon as the first application was approved.
“That was part of our conversation is trying to be careful not to eliminate the opportunity and the right of somebody else because this guy was first,” Boquist said. “And it’s a decision that we have to make. I don’t think either one of them is necessarily wrong, but they have unintended consequences each way.”
The Planning Commission also went with the per-owner approach because it better protects La Grande from an outside commercial entity buying up multiple properties for the sole purpose of running short-term rentals.
At the end of the work session, the council reached a consensus to move forward through the public hearing process with the proposed code as written, with the understanding feedback from the community may change the recommendation from the Planning Commission.
Legal advice
There are some portions of the proposed code La Grande will need to get legal counsel on, Boquist said. Specifically how the current conditional use permits and the new short-term rental permits relate to one another.
Ideally, Boquist said, the existing permits will not be impacted by the change and would be grandfathered into the system.
“Most of the permits that we’ve already issued, those applicants would meet these requirements,” he said.
The one expectation would be in regards to the sale of the property. Currently conditional use permits run with the land, which means the permit is not affected by the sale of the property to a new owner. Under the newly proposed code, the permit would be to the owner and would not be transferable.
Anticipated pushback
Councilor Nicole Howard believes the proposed code is unlikely to be popular with residents. Others at the work session agreed with her, citing that property owners might push back against the proposed changes because they believe they should be allowed to do what they like with their property.
Given this foreseen challenge, Howard wanted the proposed code to be as generous to property owners as possible.
This was also a topic the Planning Commission discussed at length, according to commission member Anne Morrison. She pointed out that within residential neighborhoods there are already restrictions on what owners can and cannot do with their property.
“In terms of 'it’s my property and I should be able to do anything I want with it,' the caveat to that is, within the current zoning that are permitted uses for that property,” City Manager Robert Strope said. “In this case, we are not taking away a permitted outright use in these zones. This is all something that is conditional use, which is a discretionary allowance and are regulated in a different fashion.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.