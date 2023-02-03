airbnb_parking_sign (copy)

The La Grande City Council extended the temporary moratorium on short-term rentals during the February regular session meeting following a joint work session with the Planning Commission. Parking has been one of the biggest neighborhood impacts of short-term rentals, as pictured here on Aug. 9, 2022, with a bright blue sign directing renters where to park. 

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously voted to extend the temporary moratorium on short-term rentals during its February regular session meeting, so that the Planning Commission has the time to work through the code amendment process with the public.

The Planning Commission and council met at the end of January for a work session dedicated to discussing the first draft of the proposed code update.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

